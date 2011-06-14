Cran-Crazy Cookies
A touch of fresh lemon zest adds another tart dimension to these whole wheat and cranberry cookies.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350F. Beat butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, lemon peel, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping side of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Beat in as much flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Stir in walnuts and cranberries.Advertisement
Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are lightly brown. Cool on cookie sheets on wire racks for 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks and cool completely.
To toast nuts, spread them in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake in a preheated 350F oven for 5 to 10 minutes or until nuts are slightly golden brown, stirring once or twice. Cool completely. Chop nuts and set aside.
**Test Kitchen Tip:
To add a slightly different flavor to these cranberry-nut cookies, use orange- or raspberry-flavor dried cranberries.
To Store:
Place cookies in layers separated by pieces of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Thaw cookies, if frozen, before serving.