Coconut Crunch Cookie Mix
Layer the ingredients for these delicious cookies in a jar to give as a sweet gift.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Layer the ingredients for these delicious cookies in a jar to give as a sweet gift.
I used old fashioned oats because I had no quick oats. If baked minimum time they’re chewy. Additional 2 minutes makes them much darker and crunchy.Read More
Not sure yet how it tastes yet, but either your recipe is off of your definition of a quart jar is different than mine. Made this as a gift and, even packed as tight as I could, this did NOT fit in a quart Mason jar. Had to put the oats, flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt in a Ziploc bag. Ruins the whole presentation. Will be making them myself at home, I guess.Read More