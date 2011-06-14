Coconut Crunch Cookie Mix

Rating: 3.5 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

Layer the ingredients for these delicious cookies in a jar to give as a sweet gift.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
20 mins
Yield:
1 jar (enough for 36 cookies)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a quart jar, layer granulated sugar, nuts, coconut, crushed cornflakes, brown sugar, and oats. In a bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add flour mixture to jar. Fasten lid; attach directions for making cookies to jar (below).

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a mixing
    bowl stir together the contents of the jar. Add 1/2 cup
    softened butter, 1 lightly beaten egg, and 1 teaspoon
    vanilla. Mix until well combined. Shape dough into
    1-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart on an ungreased
    cookie sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges
    are light brown. Cool for 2 minutes on cookie sheet.
    Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool. Makes
    36 cookies.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/07/2021