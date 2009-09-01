Classic Whoopie Pies
The classic combination of cocoa-rich cookies and a creamy, powdered sugar filling made whoopie pies famous. Serve this classic chocolate cookie as a sweet snack or fun dessert.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, beat shortening with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in buttermilk or sour milk, egg, and vanilla until combined. In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and cocoa powder. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour mixture.
-
Drop dough from a rounded measuring tablespoon** 2-1/2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes or until the edges are firm. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.
-
Spread the flat sides of half the cookies with a rounded tablespoon of Creamy Filling. Top with the remaining cookies, flat sides down. Store in the refrigerator. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving. Makes about 16 sandwich cookies.
*Tip:
To make 1 1/4 cups sour milk, place 4 teaspoons lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 1/4 cups total liquid; stir. Let stand for 5 minutes before using.
**Tip:
Try to keep mounds of dough in nicely rounded shapes. Use a #40 scoop (1 1/2 tablespoons) works well.
Tips
Layer assembled cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze unfilled cookies for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw cookies, if frozen. Assemble as directed in Step 3.
Creamy Filling
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large mixing bowl combine butter, powdered sugar, marshmallow creme, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes or until smooth. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until firm.