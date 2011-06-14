Classic Peanut Butter Cookies
Love peanut butter cookies? This classic peanut butter cookie recipe is simple to make and a favorite for kids and adults to enjoy.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl beat peanut butter, butter, and shortening with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, and baking powder. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in the eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. If necessary, cover and chill dough about 1 hour or until easy to handle.Advertisement
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Shape dough into 1 1/4-inch balls. Roll balls in additional granulated sugar to coat. Place balls 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Using the tines of a fork, flatten balls by making crisscross marks on top. Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.
Tips
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.