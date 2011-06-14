Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.29 stars
456 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 316
  • 4 star values: 55
  • 3 star values: 22
  • 2 star values: 27
  • 1 star values: 36

Love peanut butter cookies? This classic peanut butter cookie recipe is simple to make and a favorite for kids and adults to enjoy.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat peanut butter, butter, and shortening with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the granulated sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, and baking powder. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in the eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. If necessary, cover and chill dough about 1 hour or until easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Shape dough into 1 1/4-inch balls. Roll balls in additional granulated sugar to coat. Place balls 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Using the tines of a fork, flatten balls by making crisscross marks on top. Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.

Tips

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
87 calories; 5 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 70 mg sodium. 42 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 RE vitamin a; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (10)

sjconcierge
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2017
Just like I remember from childhood¿¿
Beverly Antone
Rating: Unrated
01/24/2017
FiNally figured it out ! My second batch caMe out fine but not my first because Didn't cook them long enough ! But still their a thin cookie but good !
Kevin Miller Sr.
Rating: Unrated
12/07/2013
I can not express it enough but you get out what you put into it, so use good ingredients going in. and if you are making them for just your self make a double batch and if their are two of you make a X4 batch or they will be gone before they have time to cool LOL, also I like to make half the batch and then add chopped peanuts to the dough so I have half with nuts and half without and try them with a smear of melted chocolate on top with a sprinkle of sea salt. Above all change them up and make them your own and have fun.
Michelle Soares
Rating: Unrated
02/15/2013
These cookies are simple but delish! I add sea salt to the sugar when rolling to give it a kick!
Jeanne Miller
Rating: Unrated
01/30/2016
This is my go-to recipe. My book got destroyed though, but I salvaged the page with this recipe.... but I don't know where it is now, so I was glad to find it online, just like it should be!
Beverly Antone
Rating: Unrated
01/24/2017
I made these today and I'm a avid baker they came out very thin and when I picked them up They fell apart ! What did I do wrong ? And let them cook for 10 min not 7 like the recipe said !
Beverly Antone
Rating: Unrated
01/24/2017
I made these today and mine came out very thin and they didn't hold up when you picked them up ! I'm a avid baker and bake all the time , can someone tell me why mine came out this way?
Anna Myatt
Rating: Unrated
08/30/2015
I just loved these so much my kids would help me make them all the time
Lorraine Davis
Rating: Unrated
04/11/2016
Also try rolling the dough in balls, making a thumbprint impression in the center and filling it with apricot preserves (or other flavor of your choice) and baking!  PB&J cookies!
Marie Greisen
Rating: Unrated
07/11/2013
This is the recipe I grew up on as a kid and have been searching for for a long time! I add a 1/4 teaspoon of salt just to bring out the flavor :)
More Reviews
