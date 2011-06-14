Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 5 stars Just like I remember from childhood¿¿

Rating: Unrated FiNally figured it out ! My second batch caMe out fine but not my first because Didn't cook them long enough ! But still their a thin cookie but good !

Rating: Unrated I can not express it enough but you get out what you put into it, so use good ingredients going in. and if you are making them for just your self make a double batch and if their are two of you make a X4 batch or they will be gone before they have time to cool LOL, also I like to make half the batch and then add chopped peanuts to the dough so I have half with nuts and half without and try them with a smear of melted chocolate on top with a sprinkle of sea salt. Above all change them up and make them your own and have fun.

Rating: Unrated These cookies are simple but delish! I add sea salt to the sugar when rolling to give it a kick!

Rating: Unrated This is my go-to recipe. My book got destroyed though, but I salvaged the page with this recipe.... but I don't know where it is now, so I was glad to find it online, just like it should be!

Rating: Unrated I made these today and I'm a avid baker they came out very thin and when I picked them up They fell apart ! What did I do wrong ? And let them cook for 10 min not 7 like the recipe said !

Rating: Unrated I made these today and mine came out very thin and they didn't hold up when you picked them up ! I'm a avid baker and bake all the time , can someone tell me why mine came out this way?

Rating: Unrated I just loved these so much my kids would help me make them all the time

Rating: Unrated Also try rolling the dough in balls, making a thumbprint impression in the center and filling it with apricot preserves (or other flavor of your choice) and baking! PB&J cookies!