Classic Christmas Sandies

In a mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in the water and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour and the pecans. Cover; chill for 30 to 60 minutes or until firm enough to shape.