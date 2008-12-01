Cinnamon Sugar Sticks

Rating: Unrated

Crushed and mixed with sugar, cinnamon candies become a crunchy topper for this biscotti-like cookie recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
8 mins
total:
53 mins
Yield:
56 sticks
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line large baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In mixing bowl beat butter on high 30 seconds. Add sugar; beat until combined. Beat in baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Beat in eggs and vanilla.

  • In medium bowl combine flour and almonds. Beat as much flour mixture as you can into butter mixture. Stir in remaining flour mixture.

  • On lightly floured surface roll or pat dough to 14x7-inch rectangle, about 1/2-inch thick. Cut in half, making two, 14x3 1/2-inch rectangles. Cut crosswise into 1/2-inch wide sticks. Use a metal spatula to transfer to baking sheets, placing 1 inch apart. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until firm and edges are lightly browned. Cool on baking sheets 1 minute. Transfer cookies to rack to cool completely.

  • In small heavy saucepan melt chocolate and shortening over low heat, stirring constantly. In wide shallow bowl combine crushed candies and sugar. Dip sticks in chocolate then in candy mixture. Place on waxed paper to set. Makes 56 sticks.

To store:

Place cookies, separated between waxed paper, in airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 11mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 11g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 5g; protein 2g; vitamin a 48.6IU; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 12.1mcg; sodium 37mg; potassium 37mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.4mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/23/2021