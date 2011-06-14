Christmas Macaroon Mix

Rating: 4 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Flaky coconut and candied cherries add unique flavor to these delicious cookies. Layer the ingredients in a jar to give as a holiday present.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary test

total:
15 mins
Yield:
1 jar (enough for 30 cookies)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a quart jar, layer the coconut, sugar, almonds, flour, salt, candied cherries, and candied orange peel. Fasten lid; attach directions for making macaroons to jar.

    Advertisement

To Make Macaroons:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper or foil. Grease foil, if using. In a bowl stir together the contents of the jar. Add 3 lightly beaten egg whites, stirring well to combine. Drop mixture by teaspoons 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until cookies are light brown. Transfer to a wire rack; cool. Makes 30 cookies.

To Store:

Store mix in jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 month.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; fat 5g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 9g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 5g; protein 2g; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 57mg; potassium 61mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/07/2021