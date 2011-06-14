Christmas Macaroon Mix
Flaky coconut and candied cherries add unique flavor to these delicious cookies. Layer the ingredients in a jar to give as a holiday present.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
To Make Macaroons:
Preheat oven to 325°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper or foil. Grease foil, if using. In a bowl stir together the contents of the jar. Add 3 lightly beaten egg whites, stirring well to combine. Drop mixture by teaspoons 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheets. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until cookies are light brown. Transfer to a wire rack; cool. Makes 30 cookies.
To Store:
Store mix in jar in a cool, dry place for up to 1 month.
83 calories; fat 5g; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 9g; mono fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 5g; protein 2g; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 4mcg; sodium 57mg; potassium 61mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.2mg.