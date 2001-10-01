Chocolaty Caramel Thumbprints

These cookies are my go to for impressing a group: cookie exchange, bake sale or Christmas gift. the chocolate cookie is not too sweet so the caramel filling compliments perfectly. Step by step instructions make this recipe do-able for even the novice baker.

These cookies are awesome. I made these for my dad's 80th birthday party, and they got rave reviews. My daughter and I just had to sample one and she told me that I out did myself with these cookies. We both absolutely loved them. Several people at the party requested the recipe! I will be baking these for Christmas! Mmm good!