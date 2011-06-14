Chocolate Revel Bars

Rating: 5 stars I bake these at 325 for 20 minutes. Plenty long enough. Also very good with Ghiradelli 60% cacao chips. Cuts down on the sweetness of the filling a bit. And a teaspoon of hazelnut flavoring in the chocolate is outstanding. But the recipe is terrific as written.

Rating: 5 stars I have made these since 1999 when the recipe was first in BHG, they have never been a disappointment. So good and rich.

Rating: 5 stars My mother made these for years and now she is gone my sister and I make them...they are very delicious and and special. Couldn't remember how long to bake them but I found the full recipe on line. Thanks, better homes and gardens.

Rating: Unrated These bars were delicious!! I made them for my family and they were half gone within an hour! I forgot to add the condensed milk to the chocolate and instead poured it on top and it was amazing. (Just make sure to let the bars cool completely and harden a bit if you use this method because otherwise they will be very difficult to remove cleanly from the pan).

Rating: Unrated I literally got a thank you note, photo and medals (!) because I sent these bars to my son and his unit when they were in Afhanistan. I sent a lot of things, but always had to include these as they were the favorite, and at least 3 of the men mentioned them specifically in the thank you letter.

Rating: Unrated I made these and took to a dinner for New Year's Eve last year at a friends' home. They LOVED them and everyone I've made them for have asked for the recipe. You won't be disappointed in this one! Scrumptious :) As I recall, I used the recipe exactly as written and the extra 2 tsp. of vanilla did not adversely affect the outcome at all :)

