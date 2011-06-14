Chocolate Revel Bars

Rating: 4.22 stars
115 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 79
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 14

This rich chocolate-oatmeal bar recipe is an all-time favorite of many on the Better Homes and Gardens staff. Three layers of chocolatey goodness make this revel bar recipe undeniably delicious. Cut in slices and grab for an on-the-go snack.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Set aside 2 tablespoons of the butter or margarine. In a large mixing bowl beat the remaining butter or margarine with an electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar; beat until well mixed. Beat in eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla. In another large bowl stir together flour and baking soda; stir in oats. Gradually stir dry mixture into beaten mixture. Set aside.

  • In a medium saucepan combine the reserved butter or margarine, the sweetened condensed milk, and chocolate pieces. Cook over low heat until chocolate melts, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in walnuts and the 2 teaspoons vanilla.

  • Press two-thirds (about 3-1/3 cups) of the oat mixture into the bottom of an ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Spread chocolate mixture over the oat mixture. Using your fingers, dot remaining oat mixture over the chocolate.

  • Bake in a 350 degree F oven about 25 minutes or until top is lightly browned (chocolate mixture will still look moist). Cool on a wire rack. Cut into 2x1-inch bars. Makes about 75 bars.

Tips

Line the baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Prepare and bake bars in foil-lined pan as above. Cool; lift bars out of pan on the foil. Place uncut bars in freezer bag or container. Seal, label, date, and freeze up to 1 month. Thaw bars at room temperature about 15 minutes. Once thawed, cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 52mg; carbohydrates 16g; protein 2g.

Reviews (6)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2018
I bake these at 325 for 20 minutes. Plenty long enough. Also very good with Ghiradelli 60% cacao chips. Cuts down on the sweetness of the filling a bit. And a teaspoon of hazelnut flavoring in the chocolate is outstanding. But the recipe is terrific as written.
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
11/24/2017
I have made these since 1999 when the recipe was first in BHG, they have never been a disappointment. So good and rich.
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2017
My mother made these for years and now she is gone my sister and I make them...they are very delicious and and special. Couldn't remember how long to bake them but I found the full recipe on line. Thanks, better homes and gardens.
Kavitha Gilroy
Rating: Unrated
12/16/2013
These bars were delicious!! I made them for my family and they were half gone within an hour! I forgot to add the condensed milk to the chocolate and instead poured it on top and it was amazing. (Just make sure to let the bars cool completely and harden a bit if you use this method because otherwise they will be very difficult to remove cleanly from the pan).
Pamela Mack
Rating: Unrated
07/31/2013
I literally got a thank you note, photo and medals (!) because I sent these bars to my son and his unit when they were in Afhanistan. I sent a lot of things, but always had to include these as they were the favorite, and at least 3 of the men mentioned them specifically in the thank you letter.
Kathleen Flint
Rating: Unrated
03/14/2013
I made these and took to a dinner for New Year's Eve last year at a friends' home. They LOVED them and everyone I've made them for have asked for the recipe. You won't be disappointed in this one! Scrumptious :) As I recall, I used the recipe exactly as written and the extra 2 tsp. of vanilla did not adversely affect the outcome at all :)
