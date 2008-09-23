Chocolate Crinkles

Rating: 3.95 stars
109 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 58
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 15

These chocolate cookies rolled in demerara or turbinado sugar are a kid-favorite recipe during Christmas or any time of the year.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, granulated sugar, melted chocolate, oil, baking powder, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined, scraping side of bowl occasionally. Gradually beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly grease a large cookie sheet; set aside. Place demerara sugar in a small bowl. Shape one portion of dough into 1/2-inch balls. Shape the remaining portion of dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in demerara sugar to coat generously. Place balls 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake small cookies in the preheated oven about 8 minutes or until edges are set and tops are dry. Bake large cookies about 10 minutes or until edges are set and tops are dry. Do not overbake cookies. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool. (Cookies will deflate slightly upon cooling.) Makes about about 72 small and 36 large cookies.

To Store:

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Reviews (11)

MS11520541
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2017
The recipe is good but the picture is not showing the cookies rolled in turbinado or demerara sugar. The picture shows them rolled in powdered sugar.
Danielle Burkhardt
Rating: Unrated
12/18/2014
roll in regular sugar and powdered sugar before or after baking??
Kendyce M
Rating: Unrated
12/15/2015
The recipe says to use turbinado sugar. I don't know what that looks like but the photo shows the cookies were rolled in confectioner's sugar before baking...
Jo Klassen
Rating: Unrated
12/06/2014
I am not sure why this recipe asks for demerara or turbinado sugars. I have made this recipe successfully for years with powdered sugar. A previous comment (Juliet) correctly states that the other sugars are slightly tan, so why the designation? Use powdered sugar and you will get the best color contrast which makes these attractive as well as tasty!
Julie Dickey
Rating: Unrated
11/05/2015
I make these for Christmas and they are a favorite with everyone.
Joy Milam
Rating: Unrated
12/10/2015
The picture shows these rolled and baked in powdered sugar.
Nina
Rating: Unrated
12/20/2014
After mixing all the ingredients, the batter is rather runny. Should it be?
carol
Rating: Unrated
12/07/2014
Glad I'm not the only 1 puzzled by this recipe - powdered sugar (not demerara or turbinado) is what I've used for years as well - although, I found that if I roll in granulated sugar , THEN roll in powdered sugar, the powdered sugar doesn't 'melt' into the dough so easily for a better 'snowy' effect. & what's up w/ the 2 different sizes, anyway?
Juli Parent
Rating: Unrated
12/03/2013
I always use powdered sugar to roll the cookies in. That's how they are supposed to be done.
Danielle Burkhardt
Rating: Unrated
12/18/2014
Do you recommend rolling in granulated sugar then baking and then powdered sugar or rolling in granulated and powdered and then baking ?? Thanks!
Nina
Rating: Unrated
12/20/2014
After mixing all of the ingredients, the batter is very runny. Should it be?
