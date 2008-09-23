Chocolate Crinkles

Rating: 5 stars The recipe is good but the picture is not showing the cookies rolled in turbinado or demerara sugar. The picture shows them rolled in powdered sugar.

Rating: Unrated roll in regular sugar and powdered sugar before or after baking??

Rating: Unrated The recipe says to use turbinado sugar. I don't know what that looks like but the photo shows the cookies were rolled in confectioner's sugar before baking...

Rating: Unrated I am not sure why this recipe asks for demerara or turbinado sugars. I have made this recipe successfully for years with powdered sugar. A previous comment (Juliet) correctly states that the other sugars are slightly tan, so why the designation? Use powdered sugar and you will get the best color contrast which makes these attractive as well as tasty!

Rating: Unrated I make these for Christmas and they are a favorite with everyone.

Rating: Unrated The picture shows these rolled and baked in powdered sugar.

Rating: Unrated After mixing all the ingredients, the batter is rather runny. Should it be?

Rating: Unrated Glad I'm not the only 1 puzzled by this recipe - powdered sugar (not demerara or turbinado) is what I've used for years as well - although, I found that if I roll in granulated sugar , THEN roll in powdered sugar, the powdered sugar doesn't 'melt' into the dough so easily for a better 'snowy' effect. & what's up w/ the 2 different sizes, anyway?

Rating: Unrated I always use powdered sugar to roll the cookies in. That's how they are supposed to be done.

Rating: Unrated Do you recommend rolling in granulated sugar then baking and then powdered sugar or rolling in granulated and powdered and then baking ?? Thanks!