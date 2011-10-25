Chocolate Chip-Cookie Dough Truffles
These easy candies look like fancy chocolate truffles, but they're really just chocolate chip cookie dough in delicious disguise. P.S.: Don't be tempted to substitute another chocolate chip cookie dough. This simple recipe is eggless to keep the raw dough food safe.
Ingredients
Directions
Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with waxed paper; set aside. In a medium bowl beat butter, brown sugar, and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Beat in flour just until combined. Stir in chocolate pieces. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place on prepared baking pan. Cover; freeze about 30 minutes or until firm.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan heat chopped chocolate, candy coating, and shortening over low heat, stirring until until melted and smooth. Remove from heat.
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Using a fork, dip balls into chocolate mixture, allowing excess chocolate mixture to drip back into saucepan. Place dipped balls on the baking sheet. Let stand or chill about 30 minutes or until set. Lightly drizzle with the remaining melted chocolate mixture.
To Store:
Place truffles in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.