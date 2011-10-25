Chocolate Chip-Cookie Dough Truffles

Rating: 3.89 stars
220 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 116
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 25
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 31

These easy candies look like fancy chocolate truffles, but they're really just chocolate chip cookie dough in delicious disguise. P.S.: Don't be tempted to substitute another chocolate chip cookie dough. This simple recipe is eggless to keep the raw dough food safe.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with waxed paper; set aside. In a medium bowl beat butter, brown sugar, and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined. Beat in flour just until combined. Stir in chocolate pieces. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place on prepared baking pan. Cover; freeze about 30 minutes or until firm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan heat chopped chocolate, candy coating, and shortening over low heat, stirring until until melted and smooth. Remove from heat.

  • Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Using a fork, dip balls into chocolate mixture, allowing excess chocolate mixture to drip back into saucepan. Place dipped balls on the baking sheet. Let stand or chill about 30 minutes or until set. Lightly drizzle with the remaining melted chocolate mixture.

To Store:

Place truffles in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
132 calories; 7 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 6 mg cholesterol; 18 mg sodium. 30 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 65 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 5 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (11)

220 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 116
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 25
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 31
kaykennedy05
Rating: 1 stars
06/27/2018
Terrible recipe does not work at all needs eggs of something I might be young but I¿m a great cook this recipe is terrible
Pat Frisk
Rating: Unrated
12/16/2014
Raw flour can be as dangerous as raw eggs. You should use pasteurized flour, although it's hard to get and expensive. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2072266/Scientists-warn-eating-raw-cookie-dough-FLOUR-riddled-bacteria.html
Lakshi Palliyaguruge
Rating: Unrated
09/01/2014
Don't you have to bake it? isn't it raw? I mean raw flour?
Advertisement
Ami Remmers
Rating: Unrated
12/31/2013
Not my favorite. Easy, but not as yummy as I had hoped for.
Holly TheCar
Rating: Unrated
12/16/2014
Something is wrong with this recipe. We just tried making it, carefully following the directions, and when we got to the step to form the dough into balls, the mixture was dry, crumbly, and impossible to shape. We had to find a different edible chocolate chip cookie dough recipe (http://centercutcook.com/edible-egg-less-chocolate-chip-cookie-dough/) to fix it halfway through. Luckily with a little milk, more butter, and more brown sugar we were able to save it.
Janet VanWuyckhuyse
Rating: Unrated
03/19/2015
I would never eat raw Flour.... I will substitute by making my own almond flour, just putting almonds in my ninja blender!
Advertisement
Sheri Cochran
Rating: Unrated
12/17/2014
I agree with the above mentioned. It was entirely too dry and crumbly so I added another three tablespoons of butter and it worked like a charm. I also followed the idea to add sea salt on top..PERFECT! A gentle sprinkle of sea salt on top of the dipped truffle off sets the incredible sweetness.
Tammy Porter
Rating: Unrated
11/27/2014
doesn't it say on a roll of cookie dough "do not eat raw dough"? I 'm not sure that this is a good idea? thoughts anyone?
Raquel Reyes Dering
Rating: Unrated
05/11/2015
who ever eat raw flour ,jaqueline cid i hope your residents do not get sick,tricia i hope your guests do not get sick too
Raquel Reyes Dering
Rating: Unrated
05/11/2015
who eats raw flour
Hope Berry
Rating: Unrated
12/15/2014
its ok to eat this dough as it has no egg in it its the raw egg that makes raw cookie dough bad.
More Reviews
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019