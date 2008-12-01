Chai Spice Girls

Move over gingerbread boys--make room for sugar and spice and all things nice. Chai tea, pumpkin pie spice, and molasses flavor this all-time favorite cutout cookie recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
chill:
3 hrs
bake:
12 mins at 350°
Yield:
18 to 20 cookies
Nutrition Info
Chai Spice Girls

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove tea bag contents (3 teaspoons); discard bags. In medium bowl combine tea, flour, and pumpkin pie spice; set aside.

  • In large mixing bowl beat butter on medium to high 30 seconds. Add sugar; beat until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolks and molasses. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can; stir in remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and refrigerate about 3 hours or until easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease cookie sheets or line with parchment paper. On lightly floured surface, roll half of the dough at a time until 1/4-inch thickness. Cut dough with 4-inch gingerbread girl cutters.

  • Bake 12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheets 2 minutes. Transfer to rack to cool completely. Decorate with Powdered Sugar Icing. Makes 18 to 20 cookies.

To Store:

Layer cookies between waxed paper is covered airtight container. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts (Chai Spice Girls)

Per Serving:
308 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 10g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 64mg; sodium 112mg; potassium 72mg; carbohydrates 39g; fiber 1g; sugar 22g; protein 3g; vitamin a 486IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.

Powdered Sugar Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, vanilla or almond extract, and enough milk (3 to 4 teaspoons) to make icing drizzling consistency.

Reviews

Sara Bielaczyc
Rating: Unrated
12/18/2016
I could not get these to roll out.  The dough was way too sticky!
