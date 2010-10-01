Caramel Sandwich Cookies
Small and crunchy cookies surround decadent caramel -- then it's all blanketed in rich white chocolate. Talk about a sweet treat!
Caramel Sandwich Cookies
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a food processor combine sugar and salt. Cover and process until fine and powdery. Add pecans; cover and process until finely ground. Add butter and vanilla; cover and process with on/off pulses until the butter is smooth. Add flour; cover and process just until a soft dough begins to form around the blade. Remove dough from processor and knead briefly to evenly mix.Advertisement
-
Shape dough into a 12x2-1/2 inch rectangle. Wrap and chill rectangle about 2 hours or until dough is firm enough to slice.
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut rectangle into about 1/4-inch slices. Place slices 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are golden, rotating pans from front to back about halfway through baking time. Cool on cookie sheets for 1 minute. Transfer cookies to wire racks; cool.
-
Spread Shortcut Caramel Filling onto the bottom sides of half of the cookies. Top with the remaining cookies, bottom sides down, to make sandwiches.
-
In a medium microwave-safe bowl microwave white baking chocolate, uncovered, on 100 percent power (high) for 1 to 1-1/2 minutes or until chocolate melts, stirring every 30 seconds. Dip one end of each sandwich cookie into melted chocolate. Place cookies on waxed paper. Let stand until chocolate is set.
To Store:
Layer unfilled cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw cookies, if frozen. Assemble sandwich cookies as directed in Step 4.
Nutrition Facts (Caramel Sandwich Cookies)
Shortcut Caramel Filling
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small saucepan combine caramels and whipping cream; cook and stir over low heat until just melted. Makes about 3/4 cup.Advertisement