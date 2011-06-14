Candy Cane Thumbprints
A slight indention is made with a spoon just prior to piping the peppermint filling onto the center of these colorful cookies. Crushed candy canes add a finishing touch to this cookie recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar and salt. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and vanilla. Beat in as much flour as you can with the mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Cover; chill dough about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Remove from oven; make a small indent in the center of each cookie using the bowl of a small measuring spoon or melon baller. Transfer cookies to a wire rack and let cool.
Just before serving, use a decorating bag fitted with a star or round tip to pipe Peppermint Filling into the center of each cookie. Sprinkle with crushed candy canes.
Chocolate-Kissed Candy-Cane Thumbprints:
Prepare as directed. Place a milk chocolate kiss on top of filling in the center of each cookie, pressing in slightly.Nutrition analysis per serving: 129 calories, 1 g protein, 17 g carbohydrate, 6 g total fat (4 g saturated fat), 19 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 12 g total sugar, 3% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 65 mg sodium, 1% Calcium, 2% iron
To Store:
Layer unfilled cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, thaw cookies, if frozen. Pipe or spoon filling into cookies; top with candy canes.
Nutrition Facts (Candy Cane Thumbprints)
Peppermint Filling
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Beat in peppermint extract. Gradually beat in powdered sugar. Beat in enough milk to make a filling of piping consistency.