Browned Butter-Glazed Macadamia Moons

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

The ginger glaze mixed with macadamia nuts, butter, and vanilla make these fun cookies the perfect addition to your dessert tray. Make the recipe up to 3 days ahead.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl beat the 1 cup butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, the 3/4 teaspoon ginger, and the vanilla. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in remaining flour and the 1 cup nuts.

  • Shape dough into 1-inch balls. To shape moons, roll each ball into a short log with tapered ends. Curve slightly into a crescent shape and place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake in for 10 to 11 minutes or until set but not browned. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.

  • For browned butter, in a small heavy saucepan heat the 1/4 cup butter over medium heat until melted. Cook, stirring constantly, for 6 to 9 minutes or until butter bubbles, turns golden, and becomes fragrant. Cool slightly.

  • For glaze, in a small bowl combine browned butter, powdered sugar, and the 1/4 teaspoon ginger. Stir in enough of the milk to make a glaze of spreading consistency.

  • Spread glaze over cooled cookies. Sprinkle immediately with the 1/2 cup nuts and, if desired, nutmeg.

To Store:

Layer unglazed cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, prepare glaze as directed in Step 4. Thaw cookies, if frozen; glaze cookies as directed in Step 5.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
125 calories; 8 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 13 mg cholesterol; 43 mg sodium. 25 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 146 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

