Browned Butter-Glazed Macadamia Moons
The ginger glaze mixed with macadamia nuts, butter, and vanilla make these fun cookies the perfect addition to your dessert tray. Make the recipe up to 3 days ahead.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl beat the 1 cup butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, the 3/4 teaspoon ginger, and the vanilla. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in remaining flour and the 1 cup nuts.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls. To shape moons, roll each ball into a short log with tapered ends. Curve slightly into a crescent shape and place 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake in for 10 to 11 minutes or until set but not browned. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; let cool.
For browned butter, in a small heavy saucepan heat the 1/4 cup butter over medium heat until melted. Cook, stirring constantly, for 6 to 9 minutes or until butter bubbles, turns golden, and becomes fragrant. Cool slightly.
For glaze, in a small bowl combine browned butter, powdered sugar, and the 1/4 teaspoon ginger. Stir in enough of the milk to make a glaze of spreading consistency.
Spread glaze over cooled cookies. Sprinkle immediately with the 1/2 cup nuts and, if desired, nutmeg.
To Store:
Layer unglazed cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. To serve, prepare glaze as directed in Step 4. Thaw cookies, if frozen; glaze cookies as directed in Step 5.