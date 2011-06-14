Apple-Toffee Tartlets

Refrigerated pie crust makes this tartlet recipe easy to prepare. The chopped apples and toffee pieces make them a kid-favorite dessert for Christmas or any time of the year.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Let piecrusts stand according to package directions. In a medium bowl, combine apples, toffee pieces, brown sugar, melted butter, and salt. Set aside.

  • On a lightly floured surface, unroll one piecrust at a time. Using a round 3-inch cookie cutter, cut out dough. Reroll scraps once to cut enough additional rounds to make 24 total. Press dough rounds into 24 ungreased 1-3/4-inch muffin cups. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of the apple mixture into each cup.

  • Bake in the preheated oven about 18 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Remove from muffin cups and cool completely on a wire rack. If desired, sprinkle cookies with powdered sugar. Makes 24 tartlets.

Tips

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 112mg; carbohydrates 16g; fiber 1g; sugar 6g; protein 1g.

Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 1 stars
02/25/2019
