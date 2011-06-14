Apple-Toffee Tartlets
Refrigerated pie crust makes this tartlet recipe easy to prepare. The chopped apples and toffee pieces make them a kid-favorite dessert for Christmas or any time of the year.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
127 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 112mg; carbohydrates 16g; fiber 1g; sugar 6g; protein 1g.