Almond Icebox Rounds
These delicious little morsels are wonderfully easy and oh-so-delicious! Crushed almonds on the sides creates the extra crunch you didn't even know you needed.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl, combine butter and cream cheese. Beat with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, salt, vanilla, and almond extract. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour and the 3/4 cup toasted almonds.Advertisement
Divide dough in half. Shape each half into a 7- to 8-inch roll. Roll each roll of dough in 2/3 cup almonds. Wrap each roll in plastic wrap or waxed paper. Chill about 6 hours or until dough is firm enough to slice.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices. Place slices 1 inch apart on the prepared cookie sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven for 12 to 14 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool. Makes about 60 cookies.
Tips
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.