Confetti Hash Browns and Eggs
Ingredients
Directions
In a large nonstick skillet heat oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 2 minutes. Add sweet peppers and broccoli. Cook about 4 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
Stir in hash brown potatoes, thyme, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and hot pepper sauce. Cook, covered, over medium heat about 12 minutes or just until potatoes are tender and golden, stirring occasionally.
Using a large spoon, make four indentations in potato mixture. Break an egg into each indentation. Cook, covered, for 4 to 5 minutes more or until whiles are completely set.
Serving Suggestion:
Whole grain toast with jam and orange slices.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
240 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 186 mg cholesterol; 417 mg sodium. 722 mg potassium; 33 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 701 IU vitamin a; 95 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 58 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 72 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;