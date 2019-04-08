Cold Oven Chicken

This cold-oven chicken delivers juicy, tender results every time and with several flavor options, you could make a different version every weeknight this week!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with foil. Drizzle 6- to 8-oz. skinless boneless chicken breast halves with oil, season with desired spice blend or salt and pepper, and place in a cold oven. Set oven temperature to 450°F and bake 25 to 30 minutes or until chicken hits 165°F. (Because ovens and the size of chicken breasts vary, temperature is the best way to test for doneness.)

Tips

For best results, use chicken breast halves that are of even thickness. If there are portions that are thicker, you may need to add 5 to 7 minutes to cooking time. Make sure to use an instant-read thermometer to double check the doneness of the chicken. Chicken at 165°F. can have the slightest pink hue, but this temperature is proven to be safe and is hot enough to kill any harmful bacteria.

Barbecue Spice Blend

¼ cup barbecue seasoning, 2 Tbsp. garlic powder, 2 tsp. onion powder, 1 tsp. ground celery seeds, and ½ tsp. cayenne.

Mustard-Tarragon Spice Blend

2 Tbsp. Dijon-style mustard; 2 tsp. coarse salt; and 1 Tbsp. each cracked black pepper, chopped fresh tarragon, and olive oil.

Chipotle Spice Blend

2 Tbsp. smoked paprika; 2 tsp. each ground cumin and chipotle chili powder; 1 tsp. each salt, coriander, and black pepper; and ½ tsp. cayenne.

Cajun-Garlic Spice Blend

1 to 2 Tbsp. ground black pepper or white pepper, 1 tsp. cayenne, 2 tsp. crushed dried thyme, 2 tsp. each garlic powder and onion powder, and 1 tsp. salt.

Fresh Herb Spice Blend

1/3 cup chopped fresh basil, 3 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme, 1 Tbsp. each chopped fresh rosemary and chopped fresh mint, 3 cloves minced garlic, 3 Tbsp. olive oil, and ½ tsp. each salt and ground black pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
262 calories; 11 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 124 mg cholesterol; 207 mg sodium. 456 mg potassium; 0 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 38 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 39 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 13 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 9 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 9 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
05/25/2019
I had read about this before and was very skeptical...not anymore!! This is fantastic! It is so easy, time-saving, and clean-up is a breeze. The chicken breasts stay amazingly tender and juicy! I started with the Mustard Tarragon seasoning and can't wait to try the others. I did 30 minutes in my oven and the temperature was spot on!
