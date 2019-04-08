Cold Oven Chicken
This cold-oven chicken delivers juicy, tender results every time and with several flavor options, you could make a different version every weeknight this week!
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
For best results, use chicken breast halves that are of even thickness. If there are portions that are thicker, you may need to add 5 to 7 minutes to cooking time. Make sure to use an instant-read thermometer to double check the doneness of the chicken. Chicken at 165°F. can have the slightest pink hue, but this temperature is proven to be safe and is hot enough to kill any harmful bacteria.
Barbecue Spice Blend
¼ cup barbecue seasoning, 2 Tbsp. garlic powder, 2 tsp. onion powder, 1 tsp. ground celery seeds, and ½ tsp. cayenne.
Mustard-Tarragon Spice Blend
2 Tbsp. Dijon-style mustard; 2 tsp. coarse salt; and 1 Tbsp. each cracked black pepper, chopped fresh tarragon, and olive oil.
Chipotle Spice Blend
2 Tbsp. smoked paprika; 2 tsp. each ground cumin and chipotle chili powder; 1 tsp. each salt, coriander, and black pepper; and ½ tsp. cayenne.
Cajun-Garlic Spice Blend
1 to 2 Tbsp. ground black pepper or white pepper, 1 tsp. cayenne, 2 tsp. crushed dried thyme, 2 tsp. each garlic powder and onion powder, and 1 tsp. salt.
Fresh Herb Spice Blend
1/3 cup chopped fresh basil, 3 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme, 1 Tbsp. each chopped fresh rosemary and chopped fresh mint, 3 cloves minced garlic, 3 Tbsp. olive oil, and ½ tsp. each salt and ground black pepper.