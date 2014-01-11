Coffee Shop Custard

In a small bowl sprinkle gelatin over 1/4 cup of the milk. Let stand for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan whisk together egg yolks and sugar. Gradually whisk in remaining 1 3/4 cups milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until just boiling. Remove from heat. Gradually whisk about 1/2 cup of the hot milk mixture into the gelatin mixture. Whisk gelatin mixture into remaining milk mixture in saucepan. Place saucepan in a large bowl of ice water. Stir in vanilla. Stir for a few minutes to cool the custard mixture. Transfer 1/2 cup of the custard mixture to a small bowl; stir in espresso powder until dissolved. Cover and set espresso mixture aside.