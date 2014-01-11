Coffee Shop Custard

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

A spoonful of instant espresso powder perks up this coffee dessert recipe to perfectly buzzy territory. Top the coffee custards with whipped cream and cinnamon just before serving.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl sprinkle gelatin over 1/4 cup of the milk. Let stand for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan whisk together egg yolks and sugar. Gradually whisk in remaining 1 3/4 cups milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until just boiling. Remove from heat. Gradually whisk about 1/2 cup of the hot milk mixture into the gelatin mixture. Whisk gelatin mixture into remaining milk mixture in saucepan. Place saucepan in a large bowl of ice water. Stir in vanilla. Stir for a few minutes to cool the custard mixture. Transfer 1/2 cup of the custard mixture to a small bowl; stir in espresso powder until dissolved. Cover and set espresso mixture aside.

  • Pour the remaining custard mixture into four 6-ounce individual dishes, custard cups, or glasses. Cover dishes; chill for 15 to 20 minutes. Drizzle the espresso mixture over the custard mixture in dishes. Using a thin metal spatula, lightly swirl the espresso mixture into the top of the custard.* Cover dishes loosely and chill for at least 4 hours or until set. If desired, top with a little whipped dessert topping and sprinkle with cinnamon.

*Tip:

If bottom mixture is too firm to swirl, just drizzle coffee mixture over top of custard and spread to cover the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
177 calories; total fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 160mg; sodium 72mg; potassium 233mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiberg; sugar 23g; protein 12g; vitamin a 437IU; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalentsmg; vitamin b6mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 172mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

