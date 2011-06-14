Raspberry and Cream Cheese Cake
A cheesecake-like topping and fresh raspberries make this low-fat coffee cake sensational!
Ingredients
Directions
Lightly coat a 9x1-1/2-inch round baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. In a medium bowl stir together the flour, baking powder, lemon peel, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.Advertisement
In a medium mixing bowl beat the 3/4 cup granulated sugar and butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Add the 1/4 cup egg product and the vanilla. Beat on low to medium speed for 1 minute. Alternately add the flour mixture and buttermilk to the egg mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Pour into prepared pan.
In a small mixing bowl beat the cream cheese and the 1/4 cup granulated sugar on medium to high speed until combined. Add the 2 tablespoons egg product. Beat until combined. Arrange the 1 cup raspberries over the batter in the pan. Pour the cream cheese mixture over all.
Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool slightly on wire rack. Serve warm. If desired, top with additional fruit. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Makes 10 servings.