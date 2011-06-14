Raspberry and Cream Cheese Cake

Rating: 3.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 8 Ratings

A cheesecake-like topping and fresh raspberries make this low-fat coffee cake sensational!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a 9x1-1/2-inch round baking pan with cooking spray; set aside. In a medium bowl stir together the flour, baking powder, lemon peel, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

  • In a medium mixing bowl beat the 3/4 cup granulated sugar and butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until combined. Add the 1/4 cup egg product and the vanilla. Beat on low to medium speed for 1 minute. Alternately add the flour mixture and buttermilk to the egg mixture, beating just until combined after each addition. Pour into prepared pan.

  • In a small mixing bowl beat the cream cheese and the 1/4 cup granulated sugar on medium to high speed until combined. Add the 2 tablespoons egg product. Beat until combined. Arrange the 1 cup raspberries over the batter in the pan. Pour the cream cheese mixture over all.

  • Bake in a 375 degree F oven for 30 to 35 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool slightly on wire rack. Serve warm. If desired, top with additional fruit. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Makes 10 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; 5 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 228 mg sodium. 33 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 4 g protein; 243 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 61 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

