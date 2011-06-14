Holiday Fruit Coffee Cake

Give this coffee cake as a holiday gift, using the recipient's favorite fruit as a filling.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
35 mins
bake:
45 mins
total:
80 mins
Servings:
15
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For filling, in a large saucepan, combine fruit and water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer (do not simmer raspberries), covered, about 5 minutes or until fruit is tender. Combine the 1/2 cup sugar and the cornstarch; stir into fruit. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more; set filling aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a bowl, combine the 3 cups flour, the 1-1/2 cups sugar, the baking powder, and baking soda. Cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture; set aside.

  • In another bowl, combine eggs, buttermilk, and vanilla. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Spread half of the batter into an ungreased 13x9x2-inch foil baking pan. Spoon and gently spread filling over batter. Drop remaining batter in small mounds onto filling.

  • In a bowl, stir together the 1/2 cup flour and 1/2 cup sugar. Cut in the 1/4 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over coffee cake.

  • Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until golden. Cool completely on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
298 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 44mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 52g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 31g; protein 4g; vitamin a 680.3IU; vitamin c 2.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; folate 48.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 126mg; potassium 118mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 1.4mg.
