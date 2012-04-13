Coffee and Smoked Paprika-Rubbed Steak with Buttermilk Dressing

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 2 Ratings

Perk up your homemade steak rub with a spoonful of espresso powder. Alongside smoked paprika, garlic powder, and brown sugar, the seasoning blend is how to make steak that stands out from the rest of the grilling line-up.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
chill:
2 hrs
broil:
17 mins
stand:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs 47 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from steak. Score both sides of steak in a diamond pattern by making shallow diagonal cuts at 1-inch intervals. In a small bowl combine brown sugar, espresso powder, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Sprinkle evenly over both sides of steak; rub in with your fingers.

  • In a large saucepan bring a large amount of water to boiling. Add zucchini to boiling water; cook for 2 minutes. Drain zucchini. Thread tomatoes, mushrooms, and zucchini onto eight skewers.** Cover and chill both steak and skewers for at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

  • Preheat broiler. Place steak on the unheated rack of a broiler pan. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat for 17 to 21 minutes or until medium doneness (160°F), turning once. Add skewers to the broiler pan for the last 7 to 8 minutes of broiling or just until vegetables are tender, turning once. Transfer steak to a cutting board. Let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Thinly slice steak across the grain. Serve steak with vegetables and Buttermilk Dressing.

*

If you can't find smoked paprika, use 1 teaspoon regular paprika and 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin instead.

**

If using wooden skewers, soak in enough water to cover for 30 minutes; drain before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 43mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 8g; protein 27g; vitamin a 728.9IU; vitamin c 18.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 9.9mg; vitamin b6 0.9mg; folate 48.4mcg; vitamin b12 1.3mcg; sodium 535mg; potassium 894mg; calcium 60.6mg; iron 2.5mg.
