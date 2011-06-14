Coffee and Cream Bread Puddings
Serve up individual bread puddings with a coffee kick. Sprinkle pieces of chocolate-covered coffee beans on top for even more coffee flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease twenty-four 2-1/2-inch muffin cups; set aside. In a large bowl combine milk, cream, and coffee crystals, stirring until coffee is dissolved. Transfer 1 tablespoon of the milk mixture to a small bowl; set aside.
Whisk eggs, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla into the remaining milk mixture. Stir in torn bread until moistened. Spoon mixture into the prepared cups, filling each about three-fourths full.
Bake about 15 minutes or until puffed and set. Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes (puddings will fall as they cool).
Meanwhile, for icing, whisk powdered sugar into the reserved 1 tablespoon milk mixture. Using two small serving spoons, remove puddings from cups. Drizzle each pudding with about 1/2 teaspoon of the icing. Top each with about 1 tablespoon of the Cream Cheese Topper. If desired, sprinkle with chopped coffee beans.
Nutrition Facts (Coffee and Cream Bread Puddings)
Cream Cheese Topper
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine cream cheese and powdered sugar. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Gradually add whipping cream, beating until combined. Beat on medium speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Makes about 1-1/3 cups.