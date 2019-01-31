Coconut-Vanilla Ice Cream

This Paleo ice cream recipe might be even tastier than dairy ice creams. You can mix nuts, fruit, or other Paleo options in whenever you make a batch, so you can make this recipe different every time.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl whisk egg yolks until smooth. Fill a very large bowl half full with ice water.

  • Put coconut milk in a large saucepan. Scrape seeds from vanilla bean into milk. Add bean halves to milk. Cook over medium just until simmering, stirring occasionally. Remove and discard bean halves.

  • Stir honey into milk mixture. Gradually whisk about 2 cups of the milk mixture into the yolks. Return yolk mixture to saucepan. Cook and stir over medium 5 to 10 minutes or until mixture is thickened and coats the back of a spoon.

  • Strain milk mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a large bowl. Place bowl in the larger bowl with ice water and stir to cool. Cover and chill 4 to 24 hours.

  • Freeze chilled mixture in a 1 1/2- to 2-qt. ice cream freezer according to manufacturer's directions, adding stir-ins the last 5 minutes. If using fresh fruit, fold in after freezing. Transfer to a storage container and ripen in refrigerator-freezer at least 4 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
186 calories; 16 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 92 mg cholesterol; 37 mg sodium. 21 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 124 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 11 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

