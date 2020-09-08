Coconut-Tamari Mushroom Soup

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in the garlic and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Strain the mushrooms from the vegetable broth and squeeze dry; reserve the broth. Stir the mushrooms into the pot; cook and stir until the mushrooms have browned and are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk, reserved vegetable broth, and salt. Drain the wakame and squeeze out excess water. Add the wakame to the pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer to let the flavors mingle, about 20 minutes.