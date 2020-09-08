Coconut-Tamari Mushroom Soup

Don't let the mushrooms take all the credit. They're not the only ingredient packing in umami. Seaweed, or wakame, is a glutamate-rich ingredient that adds to the savory taste to this broth.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring vegetable broth to a boil, then stir in the sliced mushrooms; cover and set aside for 20 minutes. Place the seaweed in a small bowl, and cover with warm water; set aside.

  • Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in the garlic and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Strain the mushrooms from the vegetable broth and squeeze dry; reserve the broth. Stir the mushrooms into the pot; cook and stir until the mushrooms have browned and are tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Pour in the coconut milk, reserved vegetable broth, and salt. Drain the wakame and squeeze out excess water. Add the wakame to the pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer to let the flavors mingle, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir in the cilantro, lime juice, and tamari.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
282 calories; total fat 25g; saturated fat 20g; polyunsaturated fatg; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterolmg; sodium 639mg; potassium 253mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 3g; sugar 3g; protein 2g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 844IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 23mg; iron 2mg.

