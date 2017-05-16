Coconut Summer Squash Soup
If you like a bit more kick, opt for Madras curry powder rather than traditional in this summer squash soup.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large pot cook and stir onion and ginger in hot oil over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes or until beginning to soften. Add curry powder, turmeric, and salt. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Add squash, broth, and sweet pepper. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until tender. Stir in coconut milk. Remove from heat; let cool 10 minutes.
Using an immersion blender, puree mixture until smooth. Stir in lime juice. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Top with yogurt and coconut.
Tips
After pureeing, do not stir in lime juice. Cool mixture slightly. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Freeze up to 1 month. Thaw in the refrigerator. Heat through in a large pot over medium-low heat. Stir in lime juice. Serve as above.