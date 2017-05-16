Coconut Summer Squash Soup

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

If you like a bit more kick, opt for Madras curry powder rather than traditional in this summer squash soup.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot cook and stir onion and ginger in hot oil over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes or until beginning to soften. Add curry powder, turmeric, and salt. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Add squash, broth, and sweet pepper. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until tender. Stir in coconut milk. Remove from heat; let cool 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Using an immersion blender, puree mixture until smooth. Stir in lime juice. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Top with yogurt and coconut.

Tips

After pureeing, do not stir in lime juice. Cool mixture slightly. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Freeze up to 1 month. Thaw in the refrigerator. Heat through in a large pot over medium-low heat. Stir in lime juice. Serve as above.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; 11 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 622 mg sodium. 628 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 375 IU vitamin a; 86 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 60 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 69 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019