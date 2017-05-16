Coconut Summer Squash Soup

In a large pot cook and stir onion and ginger in hot oil over medium heat 3 to 4 minutes or until beginning to soften. Add curry powder, turmeric, and salt. Cook and stir 2 minutes. Add squash, broth, and sweet pepper. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until tender. Stir in coconut milk. Remove from heat; let cool 10 minutes.