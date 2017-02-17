Coconut Stracciatella Ice Cream

Rating: 3.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 3 Ratings

This coconut ice cream recipe is a definite crowd-pleaser. This homemade ice cream recipe has no added sugar, making it a little better than store-bought.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 15 x 10-inch baking pan with parchment paper. In a medium bowl combine coconut milk, honey, and vanilla bean paste or vanilla. (If using vanilla bean, in a small saucepan combine coconut milk and honey. Scrape seeds from vanilla bean and add seeds and pod to coconut milk mixture. Bring just to simmering over medium heat; cool 10 minutes. Remove and discard pod.) Pour mixture into prepared pan and freeze 2 hours.

  • In a small bowl microwave chocolate and oil 20 to 30 seconds or until chocolate is softened. Stir until smooth.

  • Break frozen coconut milk mixture into pieces and transfer to a food processor. Cover and pulse to a shaved ice consistency. Gradually add enough of the milk, processing until mixture resembles soft-serve ice cream. Transfer to a freezer container and drizzle with melted chocolate (if desired, reserve some of the chocolate until ready to serve). Freeze at least 1 hour or until firm enough to scoop.

  • If desired, drizzle servings with any remaining melted chocolate.

Tips

As the ice cream freezes for a longer time, it may become too firm to scoop. Simply let it stand at room temperature 20 to 30 minutes or until softened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; 20 g total fat; 17 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 1 mg cholesterol; 52 mg sodium. 51 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 17 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 13 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

