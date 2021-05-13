Coconut Rice
Coconut milk in the water is the secret to this flavorful rice.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If you can't find unsweetened coconut, use sweetened flaked coconut.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
250 calories; fat 14g; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 27g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 3g; vitamin a 99.7IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 6.4mcg; sodium 230mg; potassium 28mg; calcium 8mg; iron 1.3mg.