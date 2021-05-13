Coconut Rice

Rating: Unrated

Coconut milk in the water is the secret to this flavorful rice.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 1/3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place rice in a sieve. Rinse with cold running water until water runs clear. Place rice in a medium saucepan. Add cold water to cover. Let stand 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare grill for direct heat. (See "How to Set Up Your Grill.") Place coconut on a 12x9-inch piece of double-thickness foil. Bring up long sides and seal with a double fold. Fold in ends to enclose. Grill foil packet and green onions, covered, directly over medium heat. Grill foil packet 5 minutes, turning once. Grill onions 4 to 5 minutes or until tender and charred, turning once. Let cool slightly; carefully open foil packet to cool completely. Chop green onions.

  • Drain rice. Return to saucepan. Stir in coconut milk,1/2 cup water, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to medium. Cook, covered, 10 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Cook 5 minutes more or until tender and liquid is absorbed. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Fluff rice with fork. Stir in onions and half of the coconut. Top with remaining coconut. Serves 6.

Tips

If you can't find unsweetened coconut, use sweetened flaked coconut.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; fat 14g; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 27g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 1g; protein 3g; vitamin a 99.7IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 6.4mcg; sodium 230mg; potassium 28mg; calcium 8mg; iron 1.3mg.
