Coconut Milk-Basted Corn on the Cob

Coconut and brown sugar add unexpected, yet super delicious flavor to corn on the cob.

By Deborah Wagman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Kritsada Panichgul

prep:
25 mins
grill:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
  • In a small saucepan combine coconut milk, brown sugar, and salt. Cook mixture over medium-low heat just until it simmers, stirring until sugar dissolves (about 12 minutes). Remove mixture from heat. Cool to room temperature.

  • To prepare corn, pull back husks from the cobs, leaving husks attached. Remove silks. With husks pulled back, use kitchen scissors to trim off about 2 inches of the husks (so each ear of corn looks like it's wearing a skirt). (Or tie back with 100% cotton kitchen string.)

  • For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around a drip pan. Test for medium heat above the pan. Place corn on grill rack over drip pan. Brush with some of the coconut milk mixture. Cover and grill for 30 to 35 minutes or until corn is tender, turning and brushing with coconut milk mixture every 10 minutes. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Adjust heat for indirect cooking. Place corn on grill rack over unlit burner. Grill and brush as above.)

  • Serve corn drizzled with the remaining coconut milk mixture. If desired, sprinkle with toasted coconut.

Per Serving:
187 calories; fat 9g; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 27g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 12g; protein 4g; vitamin a 145.8IU; vitamin c 6.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 48.4mcg; sodium 312mg; potassium 338mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 1.8mg.
