Lemon-Coconut Macaroons

Rating: 4.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Flaked coconut steals the show in this macadamia nut-studded macaroon recipe. Sprinkle with powdered sugar for a showy bite-size dessert.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine coconut, macadamia nuts, sugar, flour, and salt. Stir in egg whites, lemon peel, and lemon juice. Drop mixture by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool. If desired, sprinkle with powdered sugar.

To store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Reviews (1)

Debra Smith
Rating: Unrated
04/20/2016
These cookies aren't gluten free if they have flour in them.
