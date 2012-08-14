Lemon-Coconut Macaroons
Flaked coconut steals the show in this macadamia nut-studded macaroon recipe. Sprinkle with powdered sugar for a showy bite-size dessert.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine coconut, macadamia nuts, sugar, flour, and salt. Stir in egg whites, lemon peel, and lemon juice. Drop mixture by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto the prepared cookie sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool. If desired, sprinkle with powdered sugar.
To store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.