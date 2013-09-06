Coconut Layer Cake
Fill layers of vanilla cake with coconut filling for a fresh and flavorful cake. Cover with Crème Fraîche Frosting and sprinkle on toasted raw coconut chips for a decorative finish.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
*Tip:
To toast coconut chips, spread them in an even layer in a baking pan. Bake in a 350°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown, stirring once.
To Store:
Cover cake. Store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before serving.
To Make Ahead:
Prepare as directed through Step 4. Wrap cooled cake layers in plastic wrap; overwrap tightly with foil. Freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw overnight at room temperature. Continue as directed.
Nutrition Facts (Coconut Layer Cake)
Per Serving:
757 calories; total fat 46g; saturated fat 30g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 189mg; sodium 313mg; potassium 233mg; carbohydrates 82g; fiber 2g; sugar 62g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1215IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 151mg; iron 1mg.