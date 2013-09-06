Coconut Layer Cake

Rating: 2.93 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4
  • 14 Ratings

Fill layers of vanilla cake with coconut filling for a fresh and flavorful cake. Cover with Crème Fraîche Frosting and sprinkle on toasted raw coconut chips for a decorative finish.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

stand:
30 mins
prep:
45 mins
bake:
25 mins at 350°
cool:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 slices
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Coconut Layer Cake

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, grease and lightly flour two 8x1-1/2-inch round baking pans; set pans aside. In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl beat eggs with an electric mixer on high speed about 4 minutes or until thick. Gradually add sugar, beating on medium speed until light and fluffy (4 to 5 minutes). Add the flour mixture; beat on low speed just until combined.

  • In a small saucepan heat and stir milk and butter until butter melts; stir in vanilla. Add to batter; beat until combined. Pour batter into the prepared pans, spreading evenly.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool layers in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove layers from pans; cool thoroughly on wire racks.

  • Prepare Coconut Filling and Creme Fraiche Frosting. To assemble, cut cake layers in half horizontally to make four layers. Place the first layer on a serving plate, cut side up. Spread one-third (about 3/4 cup) of the Coconut Filling over the first cake layer. Repeat with two more layers and the remaining Coconut Filling. Top with the remaining cake layer. Frost top and sides of cake with Creme Fraiche Frosting. Garnish cake with toasted coconut chips.

*Tip:

To toast coconut chips, spread them in an even layer in a baking pan. Bake in a 350°F oven for 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown, stirring once.

To Store:

Cover cake. Store in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours before serving.

To Make Ahead:

Prepare as directed through Step 4. Wrap cooled cake layers in plastic wrap; overwrap tightly with foil. Freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw overnight at room temperature. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts (Coconut Layer Cake)

Per Serving:
757 calories; total fat 46g; saturated fat 30g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 189mg; sodium 313mg; potassium 233mg; carbohydrates 82g; fiber 2g; sugar 62g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1215IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 151mg; iron 1mg.

Coconut Filling

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine whipping cream, sugar, and butter. Bring to boiling, stirring until sugar dissolves. In a small bowl stir together cornstarch, water, vanilla, and a pinch salt. Stir into cream mixture; bring to boiling. Boil gently for 1 minute or until thick. Remove from heat. Stir in shredded coconut.

    Advertisement

Creme Fraiche Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl combine creme fraiche or sour cream, whipping cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until mixture is thick and soft peaks form (tips curl).

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Reviews

14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/21/2021