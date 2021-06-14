Coconut "Laksa" Noodles

Influenced by curry laksa, a Malaysian coconut-curry noodle soup, our stir-fry version calls for purchased laksa paste to create a harmonious blend of flavors.

By Emily Teel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

30 mins
8
6 cups
  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Rinse shrimp; pat dry. In a 12-inch wok or skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high. Add tofu; cook, without turning, 2 minutes or until browned on one side. Turn and cook 2 to 3 minutes more or until well browned on other side. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to wok. Add shrimp; cook 1 minute or until opaque, turning once. Transfer to plate with tofu.

  • Reduce heat to medium. If needed, add additional oil to wok. Add shallots, garlic, and ginger; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until softened. Whisk in laksa paste. Gradually whisk in coconut milk until combined. Stir in noodles, tofu, and shrimp: heat through.

  • Top servings with bean sprouts and cilantro. Serve with chili paste and lime wedges.

379 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 49mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 31g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 9g; protein 16g; vitamin a 39.5IU; vitamin c 5.9mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 14.1mcg; sodium 1516mg; potassium 228mg; calcium 104mg; iron 1.9mg.
