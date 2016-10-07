Coconut Joy Candy Bars
This easy cookie recipe will remind you of your favorite coconut candy bar. Toasted almonds and coconut covered with chocolate makes for the perfect sweet treat.
Coconut Joy Candy Bars
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray. In a large bowl stir together melted butter, sugar, and 1 tsp. of the vanilla until combined. Stir in eggs until combined.
-
In another bowl combine flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt. Add flour mixture to butter mixture and stir until combined. Spread half of the batter into the prepared pan. Bake 12 minutes or just until set. Cool on a wire rack 30 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, for filling, in a large bowl combine coconut, condensed milk, the remaining 1 tsp. vanilla, and the almond extract.
-
Spread filling over baked chocolate layer; sprinkle with almonds. Carefully spread the remaining chocolate batter over filling. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until chocolate layer is set. Cool in pan on a wire rack.
-
Spoon Milk Chocolate Ganache over cooled bars, spreading evenly. Chill for at least 1 hour or until ganache is firm. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
*Tip:
To toast nuts, preheat oven to 300°F. Spread nuts in a shallow baking pan. Bake 10 to 15 minutes or until nuts are just golden, stirring once or twice. Let cool.
Nutrition Facts (Coconut Joy Candy Bars)
Milk Chocolate Ganache
Ingredients
Directions
-
Place chocolate pieces into a medium bowl and set aside. In a small saucepan bring whipping cream just to boiling. Immediately pour cream over chocolate in bowl. Let stand, without stirring, 5 minutes. Stir until smooth.