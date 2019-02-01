Coconut-Curry Short Ribs

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

We know it's tough to wait while you braise short ribs, but the low-and-slow method produces the juiciest, tastiest results. Red curry and coconut milk gives this super tender rib recipe a taste of Thai flavors.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Season meat with 1/2 tsp. salt. Preheat oven to 325ºF. In a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium-high. Cook ribs in batches 3 to 5 minutes on each side until deep brown. Transfer to plate.

    Advertisement

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add shallot, ginger, lemongrass, and garlic; cook 1 minute. Stir in curry paste and brown sugar; cook 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk and fish sauce; bring to a simmer. Return ribs and juices to pot, meat side down. Cover; braise in oven 2 to 2 1/2 hours or until meat is fork-tender.

  • Transfer meat to a platter; keep warm. Skim fat from braising liquid. Bring liquid to a simmer over medium-high. Add bok choy; simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until just tender, turning once. Transfer bok choy to platter with meat. Pour liquid over. Serve with mint and lime wedges. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

*

You'll often find single-rib portions in the meat case; these will work. But we like the two- to three-rib portions for their pretty presentation; ask your butcher to cut them for you.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
808 calories; 52 g total fat; 27 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 21 g monounsaturated fat; 242 mg cholesterol; 1459 mg sodium. 968 mg potassium; 12 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 70 g protein; 2 g trans fatty acid; 4712 IU vitamin a; 46 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 90 mcg folate; 9 mcg vitamin b12; 153 mg calcium; 10 mg iron;

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/05/2020