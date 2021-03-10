Advertisement

Divide sauce into three 2-cup freezer containers (or 1-quart resealable freezer bags). Cover and freeze up to 6 months. Use sauce portion(s) in Pork Coconut Curry and/or Cauliflower & Chickpea Coconut Curry. Makes three 1 2/3-cup portions.

In the same skillet, cook onion, garlic, and ginger in 2 tablespoons hot oil. Cook 4 minutes or until onion just starts to brown on the edges. Add to blender with spices. Add undrained fire-roasted tomatoes, coconut milk, and lime juice. Cover; blend mixture until smooth.

Pork Coconut Curry Cut 1 1/2 pounds boneless pork shoulder into 1-inch pieces; sprinkle with salt. In a 6-quart multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker brown pork in 1 tablespoon hot vegetable oil. Add one thawed portion Coconut Curry Sauce. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 12 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 12 minutes. For both models, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Open vent to release any remaining pressure. Serve pork and sauce over hot cooked rice and/or with naan. If desired, top with sliced green onions. Serves 4.Nutrition analysis per serving: 400 calories, 28 g protein, 32 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 71 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 3 g total sugar, 6% Vitamin A, 14% Vitamin C, 725 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 19% iron

Cauliflower & Chickpea Coconut Curry Preheat oven 425°F. In a shallow roasting pan combined 4 cups cauliflower florets; one 15 1/2-oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained; and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Roast cauliflower and chickpeas, uncovered, 30 minutes, stirring twice. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan heat one frozen portion Coconut Curry Sauce, covered, over medium-low 10 minutes or until bubbly, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1 cup frozen peas; cook 1 minute. Add sauce mixture to cauliflower mixture in shallow roasting pan; toss to coat. If desired, serve over baked sweet potatoes or hash browns. If desired, stir together 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt and 1/2 teaspoon lime zest; spoon over each serving. Serves 4.Nutrition analysis per serving: 304 calories, 10 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 8 g fiber, 8 g total sugar, 21% Vitamin A, 75% Vitamin C, 662 mg sodium, 7% calcium, 20% iorn