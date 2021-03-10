Coconut Curry Sauce

Rating: Unrated

If you frequently order curry dishes, this blender sauce just might rival your favorite takeout.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins (plus freezing)
Servings:
3
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a dry medium skillet, toast cumin, coriander, garam masala, mustard, crushed red pepper, and 2 teaspoons salt 1 minute over medium, stirring spices constantly. Transfer toasted spices to a blender.

    Advertisement

  • In the same skillet, cook onion, garlic, and ginger in 2 tablespoons hot oil. Cook 4 minutes or until onion just starts to brown on the edges. Add to blender with spices. Add undrained fire-roasted tomatoes, coconut milk, and lime juice. Cover; blend mixture until smooth.

  • Divide sauce into three 2-cup freezer containers (or 1-quart resealable freezer bags). Cover and freeze up to 6 months. Use sauce portion(s) in Pork Coconut Curry and/or Cauliflower & Chickpea Coconut Curry. Makes three 1 2/3-cup portions.

Pork Coconut Curry

Cut 1 1/2 pounds boneless pork shoulder into 1-inch pieces; sprinkle with salt. In a 6-quart multifunction electric or stove-top pressure cooker brown pork in 1 tablespoon hot vegetable oil. Add one thawed portion Coconut Curry Sauce. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 12 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 12 minutes. For both models, let stand 15 minutes to release pressure naturally. Open vent to release any remaining pressure. Serve pork and sauce over hot cooked rice and/or with naan. If desired, top with sliced green onions. Serves 4.Nutrition analysis per serving: 400 calories, 28 g protein, 32 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 71 mg cholesterol, 3 g fiber, 3 g total sugar, 6% Vitamin A, 14% Vitamin C, 725 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 19% iron

Cauliflower &amp; Chickpea Coconut Curry

Preheat oven 425°F. In a shallow roasting pan combined 4 cups cauliflower florets; one 15 1/2-oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained; and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Roast cauliflower and chickpeas, uncovered, 30 minutes, stirring twice. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan heat one frozen portion Coconut Curry Sauce, covered, over medium-low 10 minutes or until bubbly, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1 cup frozen peas; cook 1 minute. Add sauce mixture to cauliflower mixture in shallow roasting pan; toss to coat. If desired, serve over baked sweet potatoes or hash browns. If desired, stir together 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt and 1/2 teaspoon lime zest; spoon over each serving. Serves 4.Nutrition analysis per serving: 304 calories, 10 g protein, 30 g carbohydrate, 18 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 8 g fiber, 8 g total sugar, 21% Vitamin A, 75% Vitamin C, 662 mg sodium, 7% calcium, 20% iorn

Chicken and Sweet Pepper / Not Using

In a large saucepan cook one frozen portion vindaloo sauce, uncovered, over medium-high heat until bubbly, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat and simmer 8 minutes. Meanwhile, cut 1 rotisserie chicken into pieces and slice 1 yellow or orange sweet pepper into strips. Add chicken and sweet pepper to the vindaloo sauce. Cook 7 minutes or until sweet pepper is tender. If desired, sprinkle with chopped cilantro or mint and serve with naan bread. Makes 5 to 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; total fat 38g; saturated fat 25g; polyunsaturated fat 7g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 1888mg; potassium 650mg; carbohydrates 30g; fiber 4g; sugar 10g; protein 7g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1157IU; vitamin c 49mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 45mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 138mg; iron 8mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/11/2021