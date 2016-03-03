Coconut-Curry Chicken
Bring global flavors to the dinner table using familiar ingredients like peanut butter, chicken, and rice in this red curry chicken dinner.
Ingredients
Directions
Coat a very large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook until no longer pink, stirring frequently. Stir in the next four ingredients (through soy sauce) until combined; add the next three ingredients (through sweet pepper).Advertisement
Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in cilantro and green onions. Serve over rice with lime wedges.
Simple Swap
Trimmed pork tenderloin is a perfect option to chicken thighs.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
393 calories; 14 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 106 mg cholesterol; 464 mg sodium. 571 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6583 IU vitamin a; 50 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 50 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 56 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;