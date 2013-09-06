Coconut Cream Pie Bars

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Brighten up a dreary winter day with these zesty coconut cream pie bars. Top with whipped cream and toasted fresh coconut curls for added flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Set aside.

  • For crust, in a large bowl stir together flour, the 3/4 cup flaked coconut, powdered sugar, and lime peel. Add butter, stirring to combine. (Mixture will be crumbly; keep stirring until it comes together.) Press evenly onto the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Bake about 20 minutes or until crust is light brown. Cool on a wire rack.

  • For filling, in a large saucepan stir together granulated sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Gradually stir in milk and cream of coconut. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Gradually stir about 1 cup of the hot mixture into egg yolks. Return egg yolk mixture to saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly; reduce heat. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in coconut extract and vanilla. Pour warm mixture over crust.

  • Bake about 20 minutes more or until filling is set. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Cover and chill for 3 to 6 hours before serving. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars. Garnish with whipped cream and coconut curls.

*Tip:

Look for cream of coconut among the drink mixers in liquor stores.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
197 calories; 12 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 92 mg sodium. 21 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 2 g protein; 363 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 38 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

