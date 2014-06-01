Coconut Cream Island Punch

Freeze the star fruit slices before preparing this sweet mixed drink to keep it chilled longer.

By Recipe by Gesine Bullock-Prado
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
chill:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
7 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Pack star fruit slices in a large pitcher; set aside. In a 1-gallon container combine the soda, rum, and sorbet. Stir until the sorbet is almost completely melted. Pour enough punch over the star fruit to fill the pitcher. Reserve any remaining punch to replenish the pitcher while serving. Cover and chill for 30 minutes. Top with blueberries.

*

Or use 2 to 3 cups sliced fresh strawberries or pitted halved fresh cherries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 6mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 26g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 25g; protein 1g; vitamin a 86.8IU; vitamin c 15.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 5.3mcg; sodium 31mg; potassium 59mg; calcium 21mg.
