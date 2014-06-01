Coconut Cream Island Punch
Freeze the star fruit slices before preparing this sweet mixed drink to keep it chilled longer.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
*
Or use 2 to 3 cups sliced fresh strawberries or pitted halved fresh cherries.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
188 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 6mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 26g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 25g; protein 1g; vitamin a 86.8IU; vitamin c 15.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 5.3mcg; sodium 31mg; potassium 59mg; calcium 21mg.