Coconut Chicken with Pineapple-Mango Salsa
This flavorful sheet pan chicken dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil; lightly grease foil. Set pan aside.Advertisement
In a shallow bowl whisk together egg, oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and cayenne pepper. Spread coconut in a second shallow bowl. Dip each chicken piece in egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Coat chicken with coconut. Arrange chicken on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F).
Meanwhile, for salsa, in a medium bowl combine pineapple, mango, cilantro (if desired), lime juice, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve with chicken.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
393 calories; 18 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 110 mg cholesterol; 461 mg sodium. 496 mg potassium; 31 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 27 g sugar; 27 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 437 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;