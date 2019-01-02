Cocoa Sweet Potato Smoothie
Here's a veggie smoothie you'll go (coco)nuts for. Coconut milk meets cocoa, sweet potatoes, and Greek yogurt for a power-packed snack or light breakfast.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a blender combine all ingredients. Cover and blend until smooth. If desired, sprinkle smoothies with additional cinnamon and/or cocoa powder.Advertisement
*Tip
To cook sweet potatoes, scrub and poke all over with a fork. Roast directly on oven rack in a 400°F oven 50 to 60 minutes or until tender when pierced with a fork. Cool and peel.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
101 calories; 2 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 48 mg sodium. 232 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 5 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 7512 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 252 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;