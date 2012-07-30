Cocoa-Coffee Crinkles
These little dessert bites are like a mocha in a cookie! Serve them with hot cups of coffee after a holiday meal.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, the 2/3 cup cocoa powder, the coffee crystals, baking soda, and cinnamon. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg whites. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.Advertisement
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl combine granulated sugar and the 2 tablespoons cocoa powder; set aside. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Shape each ball into a 1 1/2-inch log; roll logs in sugar, reserving remaining mixture. Place logs 2 inches apart onto cookie sheets.
Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm. Transfer cookies to wire racks; cool. Sprinkle cookies with the remaining sugar mixture.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.