Cocoa-Coffee Crinkles

Rating: 5 stars Changed it up and they turned out beautiful...ommited coffee, cut cinnamon in half , added good chocolate chunks (guittards) and rolled in pow sugar...didn¿t need to chill dough. Baked minimum and took them out, turned out perfect!

Rating: 5 stars I added 1/2 c sweetened coconut to the granulated sugar instead of the cocoa. Then I pulsed it in the food processer and poured it onto a plate. Then pressed my cookie dough balls into that and baked for 8 min. Came out soft and chewy and perfect. I can hardly keep myself out of these.

Rating: 1 stars Made these for Christmas baskets. They looked dreadful and tasted worse! Had to throw them down the disposal. A waste of time and ingredients!

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated These are really great - not too sweet which I like this time of year. The cocoa and coffee are a great pairing. They are super easy to make and hold up well for gift giving.