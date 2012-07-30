Cocoa-Coffee Crinkles

Rating: 4.03 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

These little dessert bites are like a mocha in a cookie! Serve them with hot cups of coffee after a holiday meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, the 2/3 cup cocoa powder, the coffee crystals, baking soda, and cinnamon. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg whites. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Divide dough in half. Cover and chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl combine granulated sugar and the 2 tablespoons cocoa powder; set aside. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Shape each ball into a 1 1/2-inch log; roll logs in sugar, reserving remaining mixture. Place logs 2 inches apart onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm. Transfer cookies to wire racks; cool. Sprinkle cookies with the remaining sugar mixture.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; 2 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 6 mg cholesterol; 54 mg sodium. 61 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 49 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (5)

casmft
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2017
Changed it up and they turned out beautiful...ommited coffee, cut cinnamon in half , added good chocolate chunks (guittards) and rolled in pow sugar...didn¿t need to chill dough. Baked minimum and took them out, turned out perfect!
kbanaa
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2017
I added 1/2 c sweetened coconut to the granulated sugar instead of the cocoa. Then I pulsed it in the food processer and poured it onto a plate. Then pressed my cookie dough balls into that and baked for 8 min. Came out soft and chewy and perfect. I can hardly keep myself out of these.
libbyhinson1
Rating: 1 stars
12/19/2016
Made these for Christmas baskets.  They looked dreadful and tasted worse!  Had to throw them down the disposal.  A waste of time and ingredients!
Rebecca Chisolm
Rating: Unrated
12/19/2013
These are really great - not too sweet which I like this time of year. The cocoa and coffee are a great pairing. They are super easy to make and hold up well for gift giving.
Christina McLaughlin
Rating: Unrated
12/13/2016
these are awful. super dry and coffee-ish. the only way to save them is to reheat them and put ice cream over them. totally inconvenient for a holiday cookie.
