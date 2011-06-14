Peach-a-Berry Cobbler

When Better Homes and Gardens magazine asked readers to name their favorite BHG recipe, many readers nominated this one. Why? It's the juicy combination of two fruits and the "so fluffy" topping. It's equally delicious made with fresh or frozen fruits.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For topping, stir together flour, the 1/2 cup granulated sugar, and the baking powder. Add milk and the 1/4 cup butter or margarine all at once. Stir until smooth; set aside.

  • For filling, in a medium saucepan stir together brown sugar and cornstarch; stir in water. Add peaches and blueberries. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Add the 1 tablespoon butter or margarine and the lemon juice; stir until butter or margarine melts. Pour into an ungreased 1-1/2-quart casserole. Spoon topping in mounds over hot filling; spread evenly over filling. Sprinkle with a mixture of the 2 tablespoons coarse sugar and the nutmeg or cinnamon. Place on a shallow baking pan in oven.

  • Bake cobbler in a 350 degree F. oven about 35 minutes or until bubbly and a toothpick inserted into topper comes out clean. Serve warm with ice cream, if desired. Makes 6 servings.

Winter Peach-a-Berry Cobbler:

Prepare and bake cobbler as above, except substitute 3 cups drained canned peach slices for the fresh peaches, 1 cup frozen blueberries for the fresh blueberries, and 1/2 cup syrup from the canned peaches for the cold water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; 10 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 203 mg sodium. 58 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g protein; 144 RE vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 101 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2017
I have made this recipe every summer since 1968. It is always at hit. The topping is almost like cake. Recently, I doubled the recipe, including the topping. Even better!
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2018
This has been a favorite since I was a child. My mom often made this for us growing up. I'm glad I can carry on the tradition.
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
08/11/2019
From my Grandma’s cookbook — I was so glad to find this “historic” recipe online while out of town! This is not a very fussy recipe. The exact amounts of peaches & blueberries aren’t critical. The nutmeg & sugar sprinkle on top is what really makes it awesome. I recommend freshly grated nutmeg.
Cody Christopher
Rating: Unrated
08/19/2013
VERY easy to make and VERY good!
