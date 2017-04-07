Cobb-Style Hot Dogs
All of your favorite Cobb salad toppings (including crumbled bacon and creamy buttermilk dressing!) top these picnic-perfect hot dogs.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Cook hot dogs according to package directions. For dressing, in a small screw-top jar combine buttermilk, yogurt, basil, and garlic. Cover; shake until combined.Advertisement
-
Top hot dogs in buns with avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, and bacon. Drizzle with dressing.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
357 calories; 21 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 30 mg cholesterol; 745 mg sodium. 536 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 548 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 95 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 112 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;