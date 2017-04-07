Cobb Salad Grilled Chicken
Freshen up your grilled chicken dinner recipe repertoire by taking inspiration from your favorite salad!
Ingredients
Directions
In a small bowl stir together onion, vinegar, mustard, and a pinch salt; let stand at least 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, season chicken on both sides with salt and black pepper; brush with 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Grill on rack of a covered grill directly over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until 165°F, turning once.
Divide chicken, egg halves, avocado, and blue cheese over romaine among four plates. Whisk remaining 2 Tbsp. olive oil into onion mixture; drizzle over salads. Sprinkle with bacon.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
596 calories; 32 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 16 g monounsaturated fat; 281 mg cholesterol; 657 mg sodium. 1351 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 63 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 8543 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 24 mg niacin equivalents; 2 mg vitamin b6; 202 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 146 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;