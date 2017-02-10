Coastal Linguine

Rating: 3 stars
This yummy Mediterranean pasta dish is ready in just 40 minutes, making it great for dinner. This recipe is full of tilapia, fennel, and tomatoes -- it's sure to please everyone at your dinner table.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fish, if frozen. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels.

  • Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the cooking water. Set pasta and water aside. Meanwhile, sprinkle fish with salt and pepper. In an extra-large skillet heat 1 Tbsp. of the oil over medium-high heat. Add fish. Cook about 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily. Remove fish from skillet.

  • Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Add onion and fennel. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in garlic, capers, and Italian seasoning; cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in undrained tomatoes, tomato sauce, and the reserved pasta water. Bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in the pasta and fish, stirring to break up fish slightly. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 28 mg cholesterol; 458 mg sodium. 586 mg potassium; 39 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 18 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 695 IU vitamin a; 16 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 124 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 70 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

