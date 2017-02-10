Coastal Linguine

Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil to skillet. Add onion and fennel. Cook and stir 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in garlic, capers, and Italian seasoning; cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in undrained tomatoes, tomato sauce, and the reserved pasta water. Bring to boiling. Boil gently, uncovered, 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in the pasta and fish, stirring to break up fish slightly. Sprinkle with parsley.