Clementine Spritz

These delicious cookies only have 2 grams of added sugar in the mix for a truly better-for-you treat. Use our directions to create pretty shapes by using a cookie press or simply roll and bake the cookie dough.

By Nancy Macklin
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

30 mins
6 mins
36 mins
120
about 120 cookies
  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Remove 2 tsp. zest and squeeze 3 Tbsp. juice from clementines. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add sugar and baking powder. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in 2 tsp. clementine zest and the juice, yogurt, egg, and almond extract. Beat in as much flour as you can. Stir in any remaining flour.

  • Force unchilled dough through a cookie press, 1/2 inch apart, onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 6 to 8 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Remove; cool on a wire rack.

  • Fill a heavy resealable plastic bag with melted chocolate. Snip a small hole in one corner of the bag. Pipe chocolate onto cookies. Sprinkle with additional clementine zest. Let stand until chocolate is set.

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Instead of using a cookie press, roll dough on a lightly floured surface until 1/8 inch thick. Using cookie cutters, cut dough into desired shapes. Bake and decorate as directed.

39 calories; fat 2g; cholesterol 6mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 4g; sugars 1g; protein 1g; vitamin a 51.8IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; thiamin 29mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 7.1mcg; sodium 17mg; potassium 6mg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.3mg.
