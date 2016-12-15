Classic Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 3.79 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 19 Ratings

Add some vegetables to your party appetizer spread with this savory stuffed mushroom recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
17 mins at 425°
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 mushrooms
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Clean mushrooms. Remove stems from mushrooms; discard stems. Place mushroom caps, stem sides up, in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan; set aside.

  • In a small bowl stir together bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, sour cream, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper. Spoon mixture into mushroom caps. Lightly coat mushrooms with nonstick cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, for 17 to 20 minutes or until light brown and heated through.

Bacon-Cheddar-Stuffed Mushrooms:

Prepare as directed, except stir 4 slices bacon, crisp-cooked and crumbled, and 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese (2 ounces) into the filling.Per mushroom: 42 cal., 3 g total fat (1 g sat. fat, 0 g trans fat), 6 mg chol., 110 mg sodium, 2 g carbo., 0 g fiber, 3 g pro.Exchanges: 1/2 High-Fat Meat

Blue Cheese-and-Walnut-Stuffed Mushrooms:

Prepare as directed, except stir 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese (2 ounces) and 1/4 cup chopped toasted walnuts into the filling.Per mushroom: 43 cal., 3 g total fat (1 g sat. fat, 0 g trans fat), 5 mg chol., 103 mg sodium, 3 g carbo., 0 g fiber, 2 g pro.Exchanges: 1 Fat

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 64mg; potassium 78mg; carbohydrates 2g; fiber 0g; sugar 1g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

