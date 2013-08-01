Classic Roast Chicken

Rating: 4.11 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 9 Ratings

Nothing beats a classic! First, master how to roast a chicken, then customize the oven-roasted chicken recipe with garlic butter, lemon and herbs, or a mushroom and spice mixture.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat the chicken dry, inside and out with paper towels. Chill, uncovered, overnight in refrigerator.

  • Place rack in bottom third of oven. Preheat oven to 475°F. Gently run your fingers between the skin and breast meat. Sprinkle salt and pepper over top of skin.

  • Tuck wings under breast. Loop a long piece of kitchen string around drumsticks in a figure-eight patter; pull tight. Pull string up around thighs and breast; tie at neck. Place chicken, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Toss vegetables with butter. Place in pan around chicken.

  • Roast chicken for 15 minutes; reduce heat to 375°F. Roast for 40 to 60 minutes or until drumsticks move easily in sockets, chicken is no longer pink inside, and a thermometer inserted into center of an inside thigh muscle registers 175°F. Remove chicken from oven. Cover; let stand at least 5 minutes. Transfer chicken and vegetables to serving platter.

  • For pan sauce, place roasting pan over burner on stovetop; stir in chicken broth, scraping up any browned bits in pan. Bring to boiling; boil gently until reduced by about half. Serve pan sauce with chicken.

Start with a quality chicken, such as an organic, free-range bird from D'Artagnan. A chicken that is raised well will reward you with great flavor, firm, tender meat and the confidence that your body is ingesting nothing but wholesome nutrients.

Lemon Herb-Stuffed Chicken

Stuff chicken cavity with 2 to 3 lemon wedges, 1/3 to 1/2 cup snipped fresh herbs (rosemary, sage, thyme, oregano and/or parsley) and 2 halved garlic cloves. Finish pan sauce with 1/2 teaspoon herbs de Provence.

Spice-rubbed

Place 1/4 cup (1/4 ounce) dried porcini mushrooms in a blender or spice grinder; cover and blend until a powder forms. In a small bowl combine 1 Tbsp. porcini powder and 1 Tbsp. chili powder. Before trussing, rub 2 Tbsp. of the mixture all over chicken skin and sprinkle in chicken cavity. Finish pan juices with 1 tsp. spice mixture and store remaining spice mixture. Nutrition analysis per serving: 239 calories, 33 g protein, 8 g carbohydrate, 92 mg cholesterol, 8 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 2 g fiber, 3 g total sugar, 212% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 356 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 10% iron

Roasted Garlic Butter:

Cut off top half of garlic bulb, leaving bulb whole; remove any loose outer layers. Place in a custard cup; drizzle with 1 Tbsp. olive oil. Wrap with foil. Roast in a 400ºF oven 25 minutes or until soft. Cool. Squeeze out garlic cloves; mash into 1/4 cup softened butter. Before trussing, gently rub 2 Tbsp. under chicken skin. Chill remaining butter. Nutrition analysis per serving; 268 calories, 33 g protein, 7 g carbohydrate, 12 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 102 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 3 g total sugar, 207% Vitamin A, 6% Vitamin C, 334 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 8% iron

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 92 mg cholesterol; 334 mg sodium. 453 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 33 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 10237 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 17 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 33 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

