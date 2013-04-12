Classic New York-Style Cheesecake

Rating: 5 stars Beautiful cheesecake, would definitely make this again, needs to finish setting up in the fridge!

Rating: 5 stars made this! truly awesome. Thanks ! for the recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Exquisite!!! I made this cheesecake and it was absolutely the best cheesecake that I have ever made. The only thing that I did differently was that I added 10 min to the stage of baking because I was afraid that it was not set enough to add the sour cream topping. I would recommend this recipe to beginner and expert bakers. This is a gourmet desert and will WOW your guest. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!!!

Advertisement

Rating: Unrated Personally this cheesecake is probably the worst cheesecake I've ever made and I haven't even tasted it yet. I followed the recipe exactly and I used an 8" springform pan and I didn't even have enough crust to take it to the top of the mixture. If you don't have a kitchenaide mixer prepare for a mess. I cooked the extra sour cream mixture on the top for the recommended 15 minutes and it's a gooey mess. Totally disgusted with this recipe.