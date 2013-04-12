Classic New York-Style Cheesecake

Rating: 4.31 stars
167 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 105
  • 4 star values: 38
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 9

We love cheesecake with fillings, but sometimes a classic New York cheesecake is exactly what your dessert plate needs. This cheesecake recipe is a tried-and-true classic.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow cream cheese and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, for crust, in a large bowl combine crushed graham crackers, the 1 tablespoon sugar, and, if desired, the cinnamon. Stir in melted butter. Press the crumb mixture onto the bottom and about 2 inches up the sides of a 10-inch springform pan; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese and the 1-1/4 cups sugar with an electric mixer on medium to high speed until fluffy. Beat in flour on low speed until smooth. Using a fork, lightly beat the eggs. Add the eggs and 3 teaspoons of the vanilla all at once, beating on low speed just until combined. Stir in 1/2 cup of the sour cream. Pour batter into the crust-lined pan. Place in a shallow baking pan in oven.

  • Bake for 40 minutes or until a 2 1/2-inch area around the outside edge appears set when gently shaken. Remove from oven. In a medium bowl stir together the remaining sour cream, the 1/4 cup sugar, and the remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla. Using a spoon, spread mixture evenly over top of baked cheesecake. Return to oven and bake for 15 minutes more.

  • Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Using a small sharp knife, loosen crust from sides of pan. Cool for 30 minutes more. Remove sides of pan; cool completely on rack. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours or overnight before serving. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before slicing.

To Store:

Place cheesecake in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

To Make Ahead:

Bake and cool the cheesecake as directed. Place cooled cake in a freezer bag or airtight container and freeze for up to 1 month. To thaw, place cheesecake in refrigerator for 24 hours, or thaw individual pieces at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; 34.8 g total fat; 19.5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 132 mg cholesterol; 342 mg sodium. 153 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 0.4 g fiber; 26 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1212 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 22 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 98 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (5)

carolsgotcakes
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2017
Beautiful cheesecake, would definitely make this again, needs to finish setting up in the fridge!
sumatra_247yah
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2017
made this! truly awesome. Thanks ! for the recipe.
jencalex
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2018
Exquisite!!! I made this cheesecake and it was absolutely the best cheesecake that I have ever made. The only thing that I did differently was that I added 10 min to the stage of baking because I was afraid that it was not set enough to add the sour cream topping. I would recommend this recipe to beginner and expert bakers. This is a gourmet desert and will WOW your guest. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE!!!
Kori Guevara-Hopper
Rating: Unrated
11/25/2015
Personally this cheesecake is probably the worst cheesecake I've ever made and I haven't even tasted it yet. I followed the recipe exactly and I used an 8" springform pan and I didn't even have enough crust to take it to the top of the mixture. If you don't have a kitchenaide mixer prepare for a mess. I cooked the extra sour cream mixture on the top for the recommended 15 minutes and it's a gooey mess. Totally disgusted with this recipe.
Karma Lewis
Rating: Unrated
04/30/2015
I do not own a spring form pan. Can this be made in a different type of pan and what would change as far as the cooking time, etc?
